TVs



DB Vision Europe PV has announced the launch of premium TVs in Europe Philips OLED + 986 and OLED + 936. Both models are co-produced by Powers & Wilkins audio experts.

Philips OLED + 986 and OLED + 936 currently have the best OLED panels. TVs benefit from a 20% brighter brightness and higher performance processing set, while 5th generation P5 Intelligent dual-engine processors elevate image quality to newer standards – better clarity, more precise and better contrast of skin colors. Dolby Vision content benefits greatly from these technologies, especially when HDR uses “Dolby Bright Mode”.

The 5th generation P5 AI adds a new way to detect movies, while ambient intelligence incorporates an ambient light sensor that allows you to adjust the settings for the TV SD or HDR content so that the displayed image is always optimized for ambient light.

Philips continues to be one of the few TV manufacturers to support all major HDR formats. Compatible with HLG, HDR10 and HDR10 +, both OLED + 986 and OLED + 936 now support the HDR10 + adapter, which combines dynamic HDR10 + metadata with real-time ambient light information to automatically enhance brightness and enhance detail. Dark areas of the film.

Newer TVs benefit from ambient lighting on all four sides to provide a better gaming experience. HDMI 2.1 connectivity with VRR, Freesync Premium and G-Sync compatibility delivers the best response times offered by OLED TVs introduced in 2021.

Gamers will benefit from the Fast Motion Clarity process, which improves the quality without running at 100 Hz (50 Hz higher than a regular TV) without introducing a realistic transition and artwork.

The OLED + 986 and OLED + 936 TV panels are uniquely protected by the power of the P5 Intelligent dual-engine processor and its unique anti-burn solution, which uses an advanced logo detection feature to monitor the network of 32,400 zones, to detect static content and reduce the intensity of the image without burning light Without compromising quality.

Professional calibration by Callman Ready is available on 2021 models, allowing easy access to the automatic color measurement feature and adjusting the TVs to the highest quality.

The new TVs continue to offer the best European design, using the best quality materials with a premium finish, including a premium remote control mounted on muerhead leather including quadro fabric, glass and metal.

Philips OLED + 986 and OLED + 936 TVs have a micro mesh grille on the front of the speaker case, and the quadro fabric is moved toward the top of the case.

Philips has redesigned and improved the OLED + 936 and OLED + 986 Powers & Wilkins speakers. Both TVs transmit audio content more efficiently with advanced Dolby Multistream Decoder and HDMI eARC. In addition, the familiar Twitter-on-top technology of OLED + 986 TVs now incorporates Powers & Wilkins’ continuing technology.

The Philips OLED + 986 will be commercially available in the 65-inch version from November, while the Philips OLED + 936 will be available in the 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch versions from October. We do not currently have pricing information.