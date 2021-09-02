Home World Pakistan closes major border crossing to prevent refugees from entering Afghanistan | Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

Pakistan closes major border crossing to prevent refugees from entering Afghanistan | Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

Sep 02, 2021 0 Comments
Pakistan closes major border crossing to prevent refugees from entering Afghanistan | Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

Pakistan will temporarily close a key border crossing with Afghanistan to prevent Afghanistan from leaving the Taliban regime.




In Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, “Saman’s border crossing will be closed for a while. He did not say how long. Saman is located in southwestern Balochistan province and borders the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar.

Thousands of refugees have crossed the border in recent weeks. The Pakistani government expects at least 800,000 refugees in the coming weeks. Says Pakistan can no longer handle the credit. The country already has 2.7 million Afghans who have survived the conflict since the 1970s.

Pakistan has a dozen borders with Afghanistan for 2,500 km. Dorcom, the second most important border connecting Perga with Nangarhar, was previously closed.


READ  Three climbers are missing in K2

You May Also Like

Title security, we will not attack anyone / article

Title security, we will not attack anyone / article

The future of coffee on the menu of the 130th session of the Council of the International Organization

After long queues of "Ida" in front of gas stations in Louisiana

After long queues of “Ida” in front of gas stations in Louisiana

The Taliban control the arsenal left by the Americans

The Taliban control the arsenal left by the Americans

Ministerio de Salud negó llegada de más dosis de Sputnik V a Venezuela

The Ministry of Health has denied that large quantities of Sputnik V are coming to Venezuela

The United States destroyed the aircraft, armored vehicles and anti-missile system internationally before leaving Kabul

The United States destroyed the aircraft, armored vehicles and anti-missile system internationally before leaving Kabul

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *