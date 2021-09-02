Pakistan closes major border crossing to prevent refugees from entering Afghanistan | Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

Pakistan will temporarily close a key border crossing with Afghanistan to prevent Afghanistan from leaving the Taliban regime.











In Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, “Saman’s border crossing will be closed for a while. He did not say how long. Saman is located in southwestern Balochistan province and borders the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar.

Thousands of refugees have crossed the border in recent weeks. The Pakistani government expects at least 800,000 refugees in the coming weeks. Says Pakistan can no longer handle the credit. The country already has 2.7 million Afghans who have survived the conflict since the 1970s.

Pakistan has a dozen borders with Afghanistan for 2,500 km. Dorcom, the second most important border connecting Perga with Nangarhar, was previously closed.



