Home World French police are searching for foreigners who tricked them into painting and robbing them of their jewelery

French police are searching for foreigners who tricked them into painting and robbing them of their jewelery

Sep 02, 2021 0 Comments
French police are searching for foreigners who tricked them into painting and robbing them of their jewelery

Police investigations have revealed that between August 17 and August 23, 2021, a robbery gang attacked elderly people mainly in the Languedoc, Rusillan, Paka and Rons Alps region. A popular area among tourists.

Several victims looted Rolex jewelry and luxury watches on public roads. But also other gold jewelry.

The perpetrators spoke to the victims and sprayed some kind of green liquid on their clothes. Well known robbery technique. They later expressed concern and apologized profusely when they tried to wipe the victim’s clothes with a cloth. Fast finger thieves took advantage of this opportunity to steal their jewelry. By the time the victims were noticed, the thieves had already flown away.

‘Tourists affected’

The gang was later arrested by French police. Some robberies have also been recovered. “Based on the official reports we have drawn, many of the victims have already had their jewelry recovered,” Gendermary said. But many jewelers have not yet returned to their owners. “Therefore, we invite those who have been robbed in situations like this to come to know themselves. Some of them are indirectly foreigners. The area is popular with Dutch tourists.

A spokesman for the Federal Police says the trick with the liquid is known. “Criminals throw a liquid, but they” accidentally “throw yogurt or other items on the victim’s clothes.

Victims can contact Gassin-Saint Tropez Police at 0033-0494979532.

READ  Biden chooses Biden health secretary as Govt numbers send to lock-up - Live | American News

You May Also Like

Pakistan closes major border crossing to prevent refugees from entering Afghanistan | Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

Pakistan closes major border crossing to prevent refugees from entering Afghanistan | Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

Title security, we will not attack anyone / article

Title security, we will not attack anyone / article

The future of coffee on the menu of the 130th session of the Council of the International Organization

After long queues of "Ida" in front of gas stations in Louisiana

After long queues of “Ida” in front of gas stations in Louisiana

The Taliban control the arsenal left by the Americans

The Taliban control the arsenal left by the Americans

Ministerio de Salud negó llegada de más dosis de Sputnik V a Venezuela

The Ministry of Health has denied that large quantities of Sputnik V are coming to Venezuela

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *