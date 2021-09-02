5 Km Long Landslide On Mars Captured By European Exo Mars Orbiter | Is this the same problem on Mars as on Earth? More damage at a distance of 5 km .. Viral photo released by NASA

5 km long landslide on Mars

Now, just as landslides cause damage on Earth, so do landslides on Mars. This landslide was recorded for the first time by the Exo-Mars Orbiter. Researchers at the Space Research Center say the landslide, which formed on Mars, was more than 5 km long.

Images recorded by the European Space Agency’s Orbiter

The European Space Agency (ESA) is currently sharing shocking photos of the landslide on Mars via Instagram and its social media pages. According to the Space Agency, the Exo-Mars Orbiter captured the landslide orbiting the Red Planet.

Landslide on Mars like a landslide on Earth

Landslides are geological processes that occur under specific environmental conditions. Furthermore, the research institute says that we can try to understand the Earth by using analogies to understand similar processes found in the bodies of Mars.

What is the crash site on Mars like?

For this particular landslide, the research institute said, the area where the material collapsed was out of the frame. However, scientists do not know the details of when this damage occurred.

When did this landslide occur?

Researchers say that the impact of the landslide on the orbiter’s photos and the appearance of its craters indicate that this is not a recent event.

