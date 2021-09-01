What Makes Rough Country Lifts a Top Pick for Jeep Enthusiest

If your Jeep is too close to the ground, you can’t take it on as many adventures as you’d be able to if it were lifted. When it comes to off-roading, a lifted Jeep is a must. So it’s time to start thinking about what type of lift kit you want. There are a lot of lift kit brands out there, but Rough Country lift kits have a great reputation. Here are a few of the top reasons why Rough Country lifts are a top pick for Jeep enthusiasts.

Must Have Features When Purchasing a Lift Kit

When purchasing a lift kit, there are a few features you need to look for. Fortunately, Rough Country lift kits have all these features and more.

Precise Fit. It can be frustrating to purchase an after-market lift kit only to discover that it doesn’t align right with your Jeep. You don’t need to worry about that when you purchase a Rough Country lift. A Rough Country lift kit is specifically engineered to fit precisely with all OEM mounting points and hardware. This is something Rough Country takes great pride in, and it helps make your job much easier when it comes time to install a lift kit.

Quality components. Some lift kits are made with poor materials and equally poor craftsmanship. But not the Rough Country brand. With more than 35 years of experience in the automotive industry, Rough Country has done the whole lift kit thing the right way. Every kit is rigorously tested to ensure quality. When installed, these lift kits help to ensure cosmetic appeal, ride comfort, and impressive off-road performance.

Exceptional value. Everyone wishes they had unlimited cash to spend on Jeep upgrades, but most of us have to work within a tight budget. Thanks to the great value Rough Country offers on their lift kits, you can get a quality lift on your Jeep for an affordable price. Though Rough Country keeps prices low, the company still offers a quality product you can rely on.

Rough Country has many different lift heights, from 2” to 6”.

These are just a few of the top reasons why people continue to prefer lift kits in the Rough Country brand.

Accessories That Best Compliment Lift Kits

Once you get the right lift kit, you’ll want to think about upgrading your other accessories and getting JK Jeep replacement parts. Some of the accessories that best complement lift kits include:

Soft tops

Bumpers

Fender flares

Seats

Body upgrades (including hood kits, windshield frames, tailgates, and body tubs)

Upgrading with Jeep cj5 parts will help ensure that your vehicle looks as mean and impressive as possible. You want others to take you seriously, after all.

How High to Lift Your Jeep

Many people wonder how high is the “ideal” height to lift a Jeep. The answer is, it is completely up to you! Most people choose lifts between 1” and 3”, but you may want to go even higher if you plan to do a lot of off-roading and want optimum clearance. Once you identify the main activities you want to do with your Jeep, you’ll have an easier time deciding which Rough Country lift kits to purchase.