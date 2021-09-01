Home World The future of coffee on the menu of the 130th session of the Council of the International Organization

The future of coffee on the menu of the 130th session of the Council of the International Organization

Sep 01, 2021 0 Comments


Detailed Report on the Future of Coffee and the 2007 International Covenant 130 are essential items on the agendae Session of the Council of the International Coffee Organization (OIC) held from 1There is Until September 10, 2021. During this meeting, the 2007 agreement should lead to the approval and ratification of a new agreement in this area.

To take part in this work, the Ivorian delegation heads international commodity organizations led by Ali Toure, the permanent representative of C டிte d’Ivoire. The Executive Director will report on the work of the Public-Private Coffee Working Group and the Forum of Business and World Leaders. The CEOs and Global Leaders Forum for Business Leaders and Directors Business and Roasting Companies, Private Sector Associations and Business Organizations to review the progress since the signing of the London Declaration in September 2019. The sector was severely tested by the Supply Act, not forgetting the health crisis associated with it.

This high-level meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Finance and Executive Committee and will conclude with a report on the consideration of applications for the post of Executive Director.

The main intergovernmental organization responsible for coffee issues is 58 years old for the ICO and includes most coffee exporting countries, 44 and 34 imports.

READ  Saudi female activists are being called in to force her to be imprisoned ...

You May Also Like

After long queues of "Ida" in front of gas stations in Louisiana

After long queues of “Ida” in front of gas stations in Louisiana

The Taliban control the arsenal left by the Americans

The Taliban control the arsenal left by the Americans

Ministerio de Salud negó llegada de más dosis de Sputnik V a Venezuela

The Ministry of Health has denied that large quantities of Sputnik V are coming to Venezuela

The United States destroyed the aircraft, armored vehicles and anti-missile system internationally before leaving Kabul

The United States destroyed the aircraft, armored vehicles and anti-missile system internationally before leaving Kabul

CCTV footage reveals the extent of Ida hurricane damage (video)

CCTV footage reveals the extent of Ida hurricane damage (video)

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, USA

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, USA

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *