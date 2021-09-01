The delta variability is increasing in Australia

After residents of Sydney (southeast), Darwin (north) and Perth (west), many parts of Brisbane (east) and the state of Queensland have to stay home from Tuesday evening for an initial period of three days.

Australia, which has responded to the epidemic, has faced explosions in recent weeks, particularly due to loopholes in the isolation arrangements for travelers from the United States to the delta variant.

“These are difficult decisions,” said Queensland’s Prime Minister Annastasia Palask. “There are locks in big cities because the virus is coming in from abroad.”

Apart from Brisbane, many parts of the Queensland coast, especially the small town of Downsville (north), have been affected by the imprisonment. At the start of the latest lawsuit, an unvaccinated hospital employee traveled ten days in Queensland.

The city of Perth has a cautious approach

On Tuesday morning, people in Perth were banned from leaving their homes at the start of a four-day lockout. Only three positive cases have been detected recently in the big western city, but it has a very cautious approach in the long run in case of an explosion. “We know the dangers of the cove, the world knows that the delta variety is a new creature, and this should not be given a chance,” Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McCowan told a news conference on Monday night.

These prisons occur in the middle of school holidays and in tourist sites, due to canceled quantities, states not affected tell their people not to go to places where cases have been reported. New Zealand has announced that the “bubble” will only be partially open for travel with Australia from July 5, with no cases being identified in the states. While dealing with the epidemic very well, Australia is facing cases of delta variation that have emerged in India.

Mandatory vaccination for nursing home staff

The Conservative government has been criticized for the sluggishness of the vaccine campaign and its failure to improve isolated systems. Under pressure, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that vaccination would be mandatory for staff in companies dealing with the elderly and in isolated centers.

Another embarrassing mistake was that his new deputy prime minister, Barnabas Joyce, was fined 200 Australian dollars (126 euros) for being found without a mask while paying for his gas tank on Monday morning. The government has also been criticized for not disclosing the number of fully vaccinated Australians.

Approximately 7.4 million doses were administered. But some media outlets report that less than 5% of the 25 million Australians have received their two injections. The biggest current epidemic focus is on Sydney, where 150 people have been affected since a positive test in mid-June by a driver working for flight attendants. The country’s largest city entered a two-week lockout on Sunday.

Since the outbreak, Australia has reported more than 30,000 cases, including 910 deaths.