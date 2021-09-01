Home Economy Saputo is making a double acquisition in the United States

Saputo is making a double acquisition in the United States

Sep 01, 2021 0 Comments
Saputo is making a double acquisition in the United States

(Montreal) cheese maker Sabuto announced on Wednesday that it had bought two US companies for $ 118 million, or about $ 149 million.


Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy employ a total of 230 employees at two facilities in North Carolina, joining the Montreal-based company’s dairy division.

Saputo argued that this transaction would allow them to better meet the growing demand for aseptic protein drinks and nutritious snacks.

Carolina Aseptic manufactures, produces, compiles and distributes long-lasting aseptic foods and beverages with a facility in the drawer, while Carolina produces, packages and distributes refrigerated yogurt in sachets in Prisco.

Saputo Chairman and CEO Lino Saputo said in a statement that the investment is a complement to the organic growth initiatives described in the company’s recently released Global Strategic Plan for the period 2022 to 2025.

READ  Available in HarmonyOS beta, here are the compatible devices

You May Also Like

Did the US military in Afghanistan leave its military dogs in Kabul?

Did the US military in Afghanistan leave its military dogs in Kabul?

Microsoft will launch its new operating system on October 5th

Microsoft will launch its new operating system on October 5th

La Guys gets a specialized healthcare staff

La Guys gets a specialized healthcare staff

The Fitbit Charge is trying to compete with the 5 smartwatches

The Fitbit Charge is trying to compete with the 5 smartwatches

A Facebook commission to moderate content during elections

A Facebook commission to moderate content during elections

Des impuretés ont été repérées dans plusieurs lots de vaccin.

Contaminants were discovered in new volumes of the Moderna vaccine

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *