Saputo is making a double acquisition in the United States

(Montreal) cheese maker Sabuto announced on Wednesday that it had bought two US companies for $ 118 million, or about $ 149 million.

Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy employ a total of 230 employees at two facilities in North Carolina, joining the Montreal-based company’s dairy division.

Saputo argued that this transaction would allow them to better meet the growing demand for aseptic protein drinks and nutritious snacks.

Carolina Aseptic manufactures, produces, compiles and distributes long-lasting aseptic foods and beverages with a facility in the drawer, while Carolina produces, packages and distributes refrigerated yogurt in sachets in Prisco.

Saputo Chairman and CEO Lino Saputo said in a statement that the investment is a complement to the organic growth initiatives described in the company’s recently released Global Strategic Plan for the period 2022 to 2025.