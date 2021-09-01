Home Technology Record amount of fundraising by French start-ups in the first half of the year

Funding Capital risk According to a study released on Wednesday, France almost doubled in the first half, to a record high of 5 5 billion compared to the same period in 2020.

Venture capital aims to invest financially in unlisted companies on its own or under management to finance their start-up and development. At its venture capital barometer, the amount raised by French innovative companies increased by 90% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2020, and raised 5. 5.14 billion during 415 fundraising events. Frank Sebaugh, head of the fast-growing business sector at EY & Associates, cited in the study. “At this rate, we need to cross the 10 billion mark this year.”, He is delighted. 2020 was already a good year for venture capital, with an increase of 7% compared to 2019 and a total of 3 5.39 billion raised in the year, despite the first half being affected. Installment.

The first explanatory factor, according to Frank Sebaugh: “Money has never been so much”, Thanks to the exceptional support measures of the central banks, was implemented in 2020 to tackle the crisis linked to Covid 19. The second element of the description: the digital transformation of everyday life. “From now on, all of our applications and all of our needs are being rediscovered in digital light. The health crisis has already strengthened a fundamental trend.”, The expert considers.

“Billion euros when”

The Internet services sector has invested a total of 2.4 billion euros, followed by Fintech with nearly 1.1 billion euros and the medech and biotech sector (564 million euros).

The average amount of fundraising is also increasing, which is a sign of the strong potential of French nails. “7 years ago, we thought raising 10 million euros was important for #FrenchTech, now the stallion has changed a lot ”, Frank Sebak mentions. “When will the billion euros be?”

The United Kingdom is the most powerful European country in terms of venture capital, with .4 16.44 billion raised, followed by Germany and start-ups with 7. 7.83 billion. France is in third place.

