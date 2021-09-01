Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections

We announce to the national and international community our participation in the regional and municipal process of November 21, 2021, with the Circular Schedule of Democratic Solidarity (MUD), which unites the main opposition parties in Caracas.

The opposition boycotted the 2018 presidential election, where President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected, and the 2020 legislative elections, the only power he has controlled since 2015, when he lost parliament.

She chose to withdraw each time, and these two ballots, despite qualifying as “fraudulent”, did not discriminate in fulfilling election promises.

Nov.

“However, we understand that they will be an effective battleground to achieve a real solution to the serious crisis our country is going through: independent presidential and legislative elections,” he concludes.

Mr. As Maduro’s government and opposition parties begin negotiations in Mexico, the Norwegian mediator will create an election calendar with institutional guarantees in exchange for withdrawing the elections.