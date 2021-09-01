MLB at a glance: Victor Robles downgraded to AAA Teleno Tshields Jr. changes address again

Victor Robles was demoted to AAA
He is experiencing the worst season of his life.
There is no question about Alex giving up Anthopolis
The former Blue Jays GM has not missed playoffs since 2015, and this streak is not going to end in 2021.
Robbie Ray is on a mission
He has a season worthy of a Sai Young winner.
Teleno Tshields Jr. changes address again
He will take charge of the Reds this time.
Jacob de Chrome continues to make progress
However, there is no return date.
Derek Jetter officially entered the Hall of Fame on September 8th
He and Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be included.
Lance Lynn on the injured list
Sai Young Race: The door is wide open for Robbie Ray and Gerrit Cole.