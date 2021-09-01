MLB at a glance: Victor Robles downgraded to AAA Teleno Tshields Jr. changes address again

Victor Robles was demoted to AAA

He is experiencing the worst season of his life.

Nationalists have chosen Victor Roble for the AAA. – Jesse Djersey (dougherty_jesse) August 31, 2021

There is no question about Alex giving up Anthopolis

The former Blue Jays GM has not missed playoffs since 2015, and this streak is not going to end in 2021.

As an executive with Blue Jays, Dodgers and Braves, Alex Andopoulos has been coming to the Post Season every year since 2015. After listening to Jason’s podcast you will understand why! https://t.co/QLPf1WNDel – Ken Rosenthal (enKen_Rosenthal) August 31, 2021

Robbie Ray is on a mission

He has a season worthy of a Sai Young winner.

Robbie Ray released 1.76 ERA in August, recording a quality start in every six appearances. During the season, here he was featured in all the AL pitchers:

5.9 bWAR, 1st

3.4 fWAR, T-4th

202s, 1st

159 1⁄3 innings, 2nd

163 ERA +, 2nd

20th grade starts, 1st -Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 31, 2021

Teleno Tshields Jr. changes address again

He will take charge of the Reds this time.

The Red Sox have traded the Minor League Teleno Deshields Jr. to the Reds in exchange for cash. – Christopher Smith (mitSmittyOnMLB) August 31, 2021

Jacob de Chrome continues to make progress

However, there is no return date.

Derek Jetter officially entered the Hall of Fame on September 8th

He and Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be included.

Lance Lynn on the injured list

Sai Young Race: The door is wide open for Robbie Ray and Gerrit Cole.