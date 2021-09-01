Microsoft will launch its new operating system on October 5th

It will not be November 11, but on October 5, 2021 Microsoft will release its new operating system: Windows 11.

Microsoft has decided: Windows 11 will be released on October 5, 2021. The American company is just nowMake the announcement On Twitter on August 31, Pointer Link to his website. While it was fun to target November 11 (11/11) to play with version number of the operating system, Redmond wanted to determine the best date based on other factors.

Windows 11 will be successful after Windows 10, which was launched on July 2015. The two sites will be together for many years: Microsoft wants to maintain support for Windows 10 Until 2025 For its two main versions (Family and Pro). However, as the deadline approaches, more and more resources will be taken from Windows 10 to focus on its successor.

A free update

Microsoft has chosen to offer a free update to Windows 11 for those who have a Windows license on their computer. In 2015, this mechanism was already operational when the question of switching to Windows 10 arose among customers with a computer running Windows 7 or 8.

If the migration is free, it is still necessary to meet the minimum technical requirements to accommodate the OS. Microsoft estimates that you need a PC with 1 pHz, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage space, a screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, a graphics card that supports DirectX 12 and a 64 bit dual core processor. Security devices (TPM 1.2 cryptographic module and secure boot).

If your computer does not match, it does not mean that Windows 11 will not be installed in one way or another. During our testing with PCs that did not meet Microsoft’s requirements, we were still able to use the previous version of the operating system without interruption. Additionally, Microsoft can always revise its criteria (which it has already done).

To streamline the transition, Microsoft plans to release a new version of its compatibility control tool – the first version of the program was released earlier this year, but not satisfactorily. If Windows 11 ever encounters a problem with your installation or you do not like it, you have ten days to go back.

While waiting for the release of Windows 11, Internet users have the opportunity to sign up for a program set up by Microsoft and test the OS. If subsequent versions are more and more stable, it is better to wait for the official release, especially if you do not know what you are doing. Otherwise, you can return to the website that simulates Windows 11, but in a limited way.

