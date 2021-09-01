London, the city with the most “distances”!

Dog Holding Information! The site money.co.uk published a survey in mid-January The most pet friendly cities in Europe By 2021.

Classification is based on key factors to consider when planning to go abroad with your loyal companion: acceptance of animals at veterinarians, green spaces, shelter, transport or restaurants.

London beat Pam D’R

The British capital has won the title of the most welcoming city to our animal friends. The large number of parks, pet stores and pet services, as well as the possibility of taking them with you in transportation, allow London to be ahead of Paris in this ranking.

“So you know you can always deliver your pet wherever you live in the city.Evaluates the report. London underground also selected “The most suitable public transport for dogs in the worldBy 2020, the city has made some progress in hiring our comrades. However, be careful if you plan to go here with your small family. Brexit has changed the rules for crossing the border with your pet.

