Home Top News London, the city with the most “distances”!

London, the city with the most “distances”!

Sep 01, 2021 0 Comments
Homepage path
By Mary Lacache | Posted on 08/30/2021 at 1:28 pm Updated on 08/31/2021 at 11:32 pm

Dog Holding Information! The site money.co.uk published a survey in mid-January The most pet friendly cities in Europe By 2021.

Classification is based on key factors to consider when planning to go abroad with your loyal companion: acceptance of animals at veterinarians, green spaces, shelter, transport or restaurants.

London beat Pam D’R

The British capital has won the title of the most welcoming city to our animal friends. The large number of parks, pet stores and pet services, as well as the possibility of taking them with you in transportation, allow London to be ahead of Paris in this ranking.

So you know you can always deliver your pet wherever you live in the city.Evaluates the report. London underground also selected “The most suitable public transport for dogs in the worldBy 2020, the city has made some progress in hiring our comrades. However, be careful if you plan to go here with your small family. Brexit has changed the rules for crossing the border with your pet.

London News so as not to miss anything, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !

READ  In Brazil, the display of the power of the left in the search for strategy - liberation

You May Also Like

Une magnifique rue de Manchester avec un bâtiment en briques

The five largest cities in Britain after London

US / Venezuela - "Charity has no limits and does not discriminate against beneficiaries": Bishops complain of restrictions on flood relief

US / Venezuela – “Charity has no limits and does not discriminate against beneficiaries”: Bishops complain of restrictions on flood relief

Extinction Rebellion tower bridge ecology

Destruction Rebellion blocks the Tower Bridge to warn of an environmental emergency

Destructive insurgency environmental activists block the Tower Bridge

Destructive insurgency environmental activists block the Tower Bridge

Five people have been arrested in a public protest in London over health restrictions

Five people have been arrested in a public protest in London over health restrictions

London's mistakes provoke controversy

London’s mistakes provoke controversy

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *