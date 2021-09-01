Did the US military in Afghanistan leave its military dogs in Kabul?

The Pentagon on Tuesday denied that the US military had left its dogs at Kabul airport when it finally left Afghanistan. Why make this clear? On August 27, the Animal Welfare Association of Afghanistan issued a warning about the large number of animals left at the Kabul Small Animal Rescue (KSAR) factory, explaining that its volunteers were trying to evacuate the country at all costs. We need help to get permission to use the aircraft parking lot to evacuate the animals. We do not want to take the place of humans, use only bunkers (…) We need these animals to go. (…) They will not be allowed to die at Kabul airport. Kabul Small Animal Rescue, Twitter

This content has been blocked because you do not accept trackers. Click “I agree”, Plots are deposited and you can see the contents . Click “I accept all tracers”You authorize Tracer deposits to store your data on our sites and applications for personalization and advertising purposes. You have the option to withdraw your consent at any time.

Manage my options I agree

I accept all conspiracies

A crowdfunding-funded eviction operation was launched to evict the animals in question, mainly dogs. In its tweets, Kabul Small Animal Rescue did not claim that the animals trapped at Kabul airport belonged to US military personnel. A viral photo At the same time, in recent days, the photo of dogs being caged at the airport in front of a US military-owned helicopter has gone viral on social media.

This content has been blocked because you do not accept trackers. READ Economic recovery: The confidence of business leaders Click “I agree”, Plots are deposited and you can see the contents . Click “I accept all tracers”You authorize Tracer deposits to store your data on our sites and applications for personalization and advertising purposes. You have the option to withdraw your consent at any time.

Manage my options I agree

I accept all conspiracies

Following the spread of this photo, several associations were offended, promising that these animals were military dogs serving in Afghanistan. The animal rights group PETA on Tuesday launched a separate appeal to President Joe Biden, claiming he relied on photos spread on social networks and informed sources, allowing him to return the animals. The association specifically mentions “sixty exploding sniffer dogs sitting in cages at the airport barracks” and another sixty special dogs “stuffed in a kennel in the airport hangar.” “In addition, dozens of pets belonging to the families of expelled Americans … have apparently been released on the streets, leaving them to fend for themselves with little chance of survival,” PETA said. On Monday, when the American Human Rights Association withdrew from Afghanistan, the US government promised that “brave American military dogs have been left behind, which will be tortured and killed at the hands of our enemies.”

This content has been blocked because you do not accept trackers. Click “I agree”, Plots are deposited and you can see the contents . Click “I accept all tracers”You authorize Tracer deposits to store your data on our sites and applications for personalization and advertising purposes. READ Casey got a global decryptor You have the option to withdraw your consent at any time.

Manage my options I agree

I accept all conspiracies

The statements were echoed in the United States by Republicans who oppose Joe Biden, including Donald Trump Jr., the son of a former U.S. president. “The Biden administration has not abandoned the Americans in Afghanistan, it has even abandoned the hard-working military dogs!” He exploded on Twitter.

This content has been blocked because you do not accept trackers. Click “I agree”, Plots are deposited and you can see the contents . Click “I accept all tracers”You authorize Tracer deposits to store your data on our sites and applications for personalization and advertising purposes. You have the option to withdraw your consent at any time.

Manage my options I agree

I accept all conspiracies

American activists and conservatives have launched a hashtag on the social network: #NoPawsLeftBehind, which means “no feet behind”. “US Army does not let dogs in” The allegations prompted Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to react. “Contrary to misinformation, the U.S. military did not release dogs into cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, especially so-called military dogs,” he said. On Twitter, cage dogs seen in John Kirby photos include animals kept by a shelter run by Kabul Small Animal Rescue, which has been trying to evict its residents in recent days.

This content has been blocked because you do not accept trackers. Click “I agree”, Plots are deposited and you can see the contents . Click “I accept all tracers”You authorize Tracer deposits to store your data on our sites and applications for personalization and advertising purposes. READ Be careful, the storage rules for Google Photos and Google Drive will change in June You have the option to withdraw your consent at any time.

Manage my options I agree

I accept all conspiracies