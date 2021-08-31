Home Sports Two long balls to Vlad in Jays victory

Two long balls to Vlad in Jays victory

Aug 31, 2021 0 Comments
Two long balls to Vlad in Jays victory

The playoff race at Major League Baseball has gone completely crazy over the past few weeks and the show is expected to repeat until the end of the regular schedule.

Jayce, who is battling for a place in one of these famous playoffs, had a very important game on the table against the Baltimore Oriole last night.

Especially if there is someone who received the news, it was Vlad Guerrero Jr.! After hitting the 37th homer of the season in the game, the youngster hit the Orioles pitcher into the stands in the seventh inning, while his team won.

August is a very difficult month for Vladimir, which is why many were relieved to see him pay off last night. It could take him back on track at the end of a game season like that and Jais needs it.

The latter, with yesterday’s success, is now 4.5 games away from the Red Sox and is the second “wild card” level to provide access to the playoffs. Do they have enough time to go there? This is the question that needs to be asked now.

Robbie Ray once again made a solid journey this season by retrieving 10 opponents to reach the 200 mark.

He really has a star season, so his name starts to pop up in the discussion for Psy Young. Last night he proved he deserved it.

Mark-Oliver Cook

Still studying, Mark-Olivier was a young man who had been interested in sports since a young age. The student at La Citte College in Ottawa describes himself as a good guy who is willing to do anything to succeed.

Releases: 575

READ  New York sport makes long-awaited return at Belmont Park

You May Also Like

Josh Richardson Signs Extension with Celtics

Nouvelle avancée dans le dossier Kyle Kuzma ! NBA

Hurricane Ida hit the United States, and Kyle Kuzma was humiliated

NFL | Vaccinated players will be tested each week

NFL | Vaccinated players will be tested each week

Best American Players in Europe | UEFA Champions League

Best American Players in Europe | UEFA Champions League

MLB Summary on August 29 at US Stadium: Jose Abrew joins Season 6 of 100 PP

MLB Summary on August 29 at US Stadium: Jose Abrew joins Season 6 of 100 PP

Series Rotation: Dallas Giuseppe wants to earn his place

Series Rotation: Dallas Giuseppe wants to earn his place

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *