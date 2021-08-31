Simu Liu, welcome to Marvel

Finally here is the first American superhero of Asian descent.

His name is Shang-Ci and Simu Liu, a Canadian actor of Chinese descent (he was born in Harbin in 1989), his only record in cinema was an extra role in “Pacific Rim”. Feels made for Hollywood, he found an agent, starred in TV series – mostly unnoticed – before auditioning for the still-secret Marvel project in 2018. In July 2019, Kevin Faiz himself called him and said he landed the role of Shang-ci. Liu is a year ahead of him to train in martial arts.

A real hit

Despite the epidemic, the film was shot in the summer of 2020 in Australia, in a bubble with severe health conditions. But the game is worth the effort. “Shang-Ci and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is coming to screens worldwide this week. The film is not only a real success, but above all, the beginning of Shang-Xi’s long adventure into the Marvel universe. And the start of the Long March victory for Simu Liu! Cow

September 1 in theaters “The Legend of Shang-Ci and the Ten Rings.”

