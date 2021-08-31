Home Entertainment Simu Liu, welcome to Marvel

Simu Liu, welcome to Marvel

Aug 31, 2021 0 Comments
Simu Liu, welcome to Marvel

Finally here is the first American superhero of Asian descent.

His name is Shang-Ci and Simu Liu, a Canadian actor of Chinese descent (he was born in Harbin in 1989), his only record in cinema was an extra role in “Pacific Rim”. Feels made for Hollywood, he found an agent, starred in TV series – mostly unnoticed – before auditioning for the still-secret Marvel project in 2018. In July 2019, Kevin Faiz himself called him and said he landed the role of Shang-ci. Liu is a year ahead of him to train in martial arts.

A real hit

Despite the epidemic, the film was shot in the summer of 2020 in Australia, in a bubble with severe health conditions. But the game is worth the effort. “Shang-Ci and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is coming to screens worldwide this week. The film is not only a real success, but above all, the beginning of Shang-Xi’s long adventure into the Marvel universe. And the start of the Long March victory for Simu Liu! Cow

September 1 in theaters “The Legend of Shang-Ci and the Ten Rings.”

See alsoTrailer: Marvel Kung Fu Method “Shang-C and Legend of the Ten Rings”

Any breeding is prohibited

READ  This Thursday, January 7th, is the Michael TV show for 2021

You May Also Like

Horror movies produced by Jordan Peale increase box office revenue

France News Live

Horror movies produced by Jordan Peale increase box office revenue

Barbara Eden, the star of "I Dream of Genie", speaks openly about being in shape at the age of 90: "I am a meat eater"

Barbara Eden, the star of “I Dream of Genie”, speaks openly about being in shape at the age of 90: “I am a meat eater”

Dust, better? | Duty

Dust, better? | Duty

சினிமா | When breaking the political screen

சினிமா | When breaking the political screen

How to block Netflix shows and movies from other countries

How to block Netflix shows and movies from other countries

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *