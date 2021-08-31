Scientists have recorded what happens to study water bears, the results ... are more beautiful than we thought

The ability to survive even in the most extreme environments makes water bears an interesting object of research. Dry, Thrown into space, Force Conflict Because the surface is so fast, water bears can still survive. Not only does it have a solid outer shell, but it also has a shell made of the water bear’s DNA protein.

Even if these superpowers are eliminated, the water bears will still be able to survive … adorable moves. Look at this powerful tiny creature that walks on the surface: everyone will love a plump water bear moving back and forth.

The new test is going on the water bear gel.

Water bears are one of the smallest legged animals that scientists have ever discovered.

Jasmine Nirodi, a biologist at Rockefeller University, and colleagues have recorded how the water bear Hippysius Dujardini moves across different surfaces.

“The most interesting and perhaps most surprising thing about water bears happening is how smoothly they move. They have a specific gait, which resembles large creatures!“, Ms. Nirodi wrote on Twitter.

“We did not force them to do anything. Sometimes, water bears like to relax and want to run by themselves. Sometimes, they rush to find something interesting”.

The team conducted a water bear on several surfaces, and found that although the two species belong to two different worlds and have no similarity in body structure, water bears move around insects.

You can clearly see the water bear’s claws trying to stick to the gel surface. READ The event-based telescope measures the magnetic field near the miraculous black hole

When moving over glass, the water bear “spins” like this.

When walking on a smooth glass surface, the team could not go far, but with a smooth, gel-like surface (the scientists tested two gels with two different hardnesses), the team realized how the water bear moves differently on specific shores.

“We found that water bears have the ability to self-regulate their movement when walking on smooth surfaces. This method is also present in arthropods, which allow them to walk efficiently in difficult or volatile backgrounds”.

The new report could not explain why water bears have the ability to move like insects for years.