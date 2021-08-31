La Guys gets a specialized healthcare staff

Caisse de depot et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and investment management firm Centerbridge Partners announced on Monday that LP had reached an acquisition agreement to buy US-based medical solutions.

As part of the DPG Development Investment Fund, Medical Solutions specializes in placing nurses, paramedics and clinics in long-term care facilities in hospitals or across the United States. It was started in 2001 and is headquartered in the state of Nebraska.

The terms of the agreement have not been released, but the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the usual final terms and approvals.

“With the support and expertise of Centerbridge and CDPQ, we will be better positioned to meet the growing need for qualified health professionals and competent management across the country,” said Craig Meyer, CEO of Medical Solutions.

By 2020, the company will have hired physicians for more than 4,500 health facilities in all states. Because of the epidemic, this type of community “gives a high level of irritability and low morale among medical staff,” said Jeremy Kelber, senior executive director and Miriam Tavil, managing director at Center Bridge.

“We are pleased to support the next phase expansion of medical solutions and to help meet the changing needs of healthcare organizations across the United States,” said Martin Lockwer, Senior Vice President. Solutions in CDPQ.