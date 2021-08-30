The Fitbit Charge is trying to compete with the 5 smartwatches

The manufacturer is updating its listing with Fitbit Charge 5.. Enhances high performance attached bracelet functions and is slightly closer to attached watches. What attracts the wider audience.

The US company joined the Google ecosystem a year ago but continues to release its products. After Charge 4, the manufacturer released Fitbit Charge 5, which is designed to offer more features to its users. These are placed by the manufacturer and are close to the attached watches but in smaller form. The backup features an AMOLED display and premium health tracking.

Fitbit Charge 5 connects to the AED scan for the first time

The product from Fitbit again focuses on functional tracking with multiple components for the game. It can be GPS, heart rate sensor or SPO2 sensor. It offers the opportunity to watch twenty different games. As usual, the company works on its bracelet to suit its mobile application. In terms of autonomy, the Fitbit charge offers a lifespan of 5 to 7 days. The product is priced at 179 euros and its release date is expected in the fall of this year.

In addition to its sporty feature, the American company emphasizes the well-being aspect of its product. Having an AED scan measures the reactions of your nervous system at the skin level. This is a great first for the producer. This will help reduce your general stress level. The problem is, to take full advantage of this Fitbit Charge 5, the American company advises you to subscribe to the premium subscription. When you buy the bracelet, this subscription will be given to you for six months. Then, the premium plan will charge you 8.99 euros per month.

Source: Fitbit