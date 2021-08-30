London denies delay in casting

The British government on Sunday defended itself for delaying the tightening of restrictions on travelers from India amid a rising tide of Indian diversity in the UK.

The announcement came on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his official visit to India for the first time, as the epidemic was getting worse in the country. Health Minister Matt Hancock on Sunday denied that the decision to add India to the red list had been postponed due to the Tory leader’s visit. “We are making these decisions based on the evidence,” he told Sky News. He said India was re-listed before it was referred to as the “variant under investigation” due to the “high positive rate” of travelers from that country.

An alarming upsurge in northwest England and London

Boris Johnson warned on Friday that in the wake of the worrying uprisings in northwestern England and London, almost all restrictions in the UK scheduled for June 21 were in danger of disrupting Indian diversity. Despite calls for a warning from scientists, he realized there was no reason to postpone the planned relaxation on Monday, as theatrical service in bars and restaurants had returned, and cultural venues and restaurants had reopened. Resumption of overseas travel. The scientific team advising the government (sage) estimated that there was a “realistic possibility” that this variant would be 50% more contagious than it appeared in southeastern England in late 2020. The latter led to an explosion of pollution and deaths in the United Kingdom, forcing the country to restructure itself for long months in January.

If it turns out to be 40% to 50% contagious, easing restrictions on Monday could “lead to a significant increase in hospitals,” the group warned, adding that health services will be “similar or higher than previous peaks” when they are at marginal concentrations. .

The number of cases in the UK due to the Indian variant has risen to 1,313 this week from 520 last week, according to the Department of Health. To prevent the spread of B1.617.2 variant, the interval between two doses of the vaccine (up to three months) should be reduced to eight weeks for those over 50 years of age and the most vulnerable, while screening of affected areas should be increased. “If people are vaccinated twice (…) based on initial laboratory data (…), we are developing a determination that vaccines will work against the Indian variant,” Matt Hancock told the BBC, which is likely to “dominate” the UK since the vaccine campaign began in early December. More than 36 million people have received the first dose of the anti-Govt vaccine, and almost 20 million have received the second dose.