Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage

Google Pay is a safe, simple and helpful way to manage your money, giving you a clear picture of your spending and savings:– Pay at your favorite places– Send and receive money immediately– Receive rewards for daily payments– Understand your expenses and improve your financial health

P Pay fast and easy

Send and receive money

+ Transfer money safely to friends and family

+ Create a team to send and receive money for travel, dinner, bills, rent and more. Google Pay can even help you do the math of who owes what.

+ Money transfers with Google Pay are instant and free. There is no charge if you use ACH to withdraw money

Your shared money will be with the group

+ When you send money through Google Pay, it will be between you and your friends. Only people involved in the transaction will see it.

Pay without contact

Pay with your phone where unrelated payments are accepted. Open it and hold it to the reader.

Connect with your favorite businesses and discover new ones

Look at the businesses you used Google Pay with when you opened the app. Get quick access to activating your transactions, trust cards and offers.

Find nearby restaurants and order food

+ No need to switch between different delivery processors. Explore places to eat, look at menus, and order food for pickup or delivery with a few plates.

Fuel for your next adventure

+ Find nearby gas stations, look at prices, and pay for fuel from use.

Pick up your phone for a ride

+ Pay contactless for transit rides where available. Add a pass or set up a card and then use it to ride your phone.

Buy online

Use Google Pay quickly and securely when you shop for websites and apps.

R Organize and understand your money

Manage your money

View the total balance from all the accounts you deserve on a single payment processor so you always know what is coming in and what is going out.

+ Receive reminders of upcoming bill charges.

Stay on top of your expenses

Get weekly summaries, keep track of trends over time, and see what you spend on each business.

All your transactions together

With your permission, you can view activity from the accounts you link. Import receipts from Gmail and Google Photos and then search for any of them.

M Save and grow your money

Get rewards that you can use right now

+ Get cashback on things like making payments and recommending friends. Any money you receive will go straight to your balance, so you can use it immediately.

Double the cashback

+ Whether you use Google Pay or your plastic card – activate offers and receive cashback to redeem them. Even better: Receive double rewards when you redeem with a cashback credit card.

Facilitated loyalty

No more registration forms or punch cards. Join loyalty and reward schemes easily from the app, and then let Google Pay automatically apply for points and offers.

C Security and control

Recognition for each fee

Use your fingerprint, pattern, back or face to verify your identity every time you open the app or make a payment – you can only pay or send money

Keeping your personal information secure

+ Try the more personalized experience to see the most relevant offers from stores and get suggestions on ways to save. Turn it on or off at any time.

+ Manage and control other privacy settings such as customization and synchronization of contacts from location options and settings

Your cards are encrypted

When you make a cashless payment with your Android phone, Google Pay shares a personal virtual account number with the business instead of your real card number, so your payment information is secure.

Still have questions? Go to https://support.google.com/googlepay