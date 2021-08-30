Emojis: What is the black hole that appears in WhatsApp? Discover the mysterious meaning of this emoji

EThe world of emojis in WhatsApp is huge, there are about three thousand emoticons in the instant messaging processor, some of which are not used or used frequently; This is a ‘black hole’ case because I do not know what it means or how to use it.

This emoji was added a few years ago, precisely in 2014, and according to ‘Emojipedia’ ‘black hole’ may have different meanings because it can be seen as a hole These are the most popular meanings you will find on a golf course, black hole or worm.

The use of this emoticon is difficult to use and if you do not talk about black holes you can easily use it. Also, you can use this to let someone know There is a hole in the road or street where you live so you can fall into it and prevent some damage to your car.

The truth is, this emoji is very much forgotten by users On WhatsApp it is one of the least used in chats.

In the collection of new emojis for WhatsApp that will be launched in early September, you can find ‘Military Respecting Face’ and ‘Biting Lip’. Some ‘hands making hearts’ and ‘pregnant man’ will definitely cause controversy on social websites.

You can get these new emojis when there is a new WhatsApp update, and sometimes you can keep them in advance if you change them In ‘Beta Tester’, but there are no more vacancies for that role, so you’ll have to wait for the September update.