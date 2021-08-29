Home Technology Telugu University for the state soon

Aug 29, 2021 0 Comments
Education Minister Suresh revealed

Guntur (ANU), News Today: Education Minister Suresh has said that efforts are being made to set up a Telugu university left after the partition of Telangana. The Kituku Ramamurthy Awards were presented to 13 language poets at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Saturday under the auspices of the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy on the occasion of Kituku Ramamurthy’s birthday. Minister Suresh was the Chief Guest at the event. The Minister released a special card designed by the Post Office on the occasion of Telugu Language Day. Speaking on the occasion, he clarified that Telugu should be taught even if English medium is introduced from the grassroots level. He said NRIs would work together to spread the greatness of Telugu to the continents. It has been revealed that special courses and degrees related to Telugu will be introduced. Lakshmi Parvathi, president of the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy, said Telugu and Sanskrit were not separate. According to Pudithi Rajasekar, Principal Secretary, Department of Education, efforts are being made to rename Vikrama Singapore University as ‘Dikana Vikrama Singapore University’. The event was attended by ANU VC Rajasekar, Governor Varaprasad Murthy, Registrar Karuna and Vijayasree. Recipients of the award are Acharya Shalaka Raghunath Sharma, Mova Virushatripathi, Koduru Prabhakarareddy, Vadrevu Sundarao, Tulipalla Ramakrishna, Dr. Kamble Ravichandran, Dr.

