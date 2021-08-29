Home World Muezzin A video raises controversy in Kuwait .. and donations move

Muezzin A video raises controversy in Kuwait .. and donations move

Aug 29, 2021 0 Comments

One of the worshipers took a video of it and posted it on social media

A musician in a Kuwaiti mosque recorded a video reciting a call to prayer in the rehab area, wearing shorts and white underwear, sparking controversy in the country.

The incident, which was videotaped by one of the worshipers and posted on communication sites, took place at the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in the Al-Rehab area of ​​Kuwait.

Kuwaiti media reported: After the incident, the Awqaf Ministry decided to suspend the mosque and recommend an investigation.

According to the Al-Hura website, the electronic newspaper Al-Majlis’ account posted the news of Muse’s suspension on Twitter.

The account said in a tweet linked to the video of the incident: “The Ministry of Al Qaeda has decided to close the museum of the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in Block 1, Al-Rehab District.” And recommended him for trial.

According to al-Hura, the official account of the Kuwaiti ministry did not release any news about the suspension or the recommendation of him for trial.

Muezzin A video raises controversy in Kuwait .. and donations move


Before

A musician in a Kuwaiti mosque recorded a video reciting a call to prayer in the rehab area, wearing shorts and white underwear, sparking controversy in the country.

The incident, which was videotaped by one of the worshipers and posted on communication sites, took place at the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in the Al-Rehab area of ​​Kuwait.

Kuwaiti media reported: After the incident, the Awqaf Ministry decided to suspend the mosque and recommend an investigation.

READ  Corona virus direct message: UK government adviser backs 'circuit breaker' lock; Angela Merkel urges Germans to stay home | World News

According to the Al-Hura website, the electronic newspaper Al-Majlis’ account posted the news of Muse’s suspension on Twitter.

The account said in a tweet linked to the video of the incident: “The Ministry of Al Qaeda has decided to close the museum of the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in Block 1, Al-Rehab District.” And recommended him for trial.

According to al-Hura, the official account of the Kuwaiti ministry did not release any news about the suspension or the recommendation of him for trial.

August 29, 2021 – Muharram 21, 1443

12:13 PM

One of the worshipers took a video of it and posted it on social media

A musician in a Kuwaiti mosque recorded a video reciting a call to prayer in the rehab area, wearing shorts and white underwear, sparking controversy in the country.

The incident, which was videotaped by one of the worshipers and posted on communication sites, took place at the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in the Al-Rehab area of ​​Kuwait.

Kuwaiti media reported: After the incident, the Awqaf Ministry decided to suspend the mosque and recommend an investigation.

According to the Al-Hura website, the electronic newspaper Al-Majlis’ account posted the news of Muse’s suspension on Twitter.

The account said in a tweet linked to the video of the incident: “The Ministry of Al Qaeda has decided to close the museum of the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in Block 1, Al-Rehab District.” And recommended him for trial.

According to al-Hura, the official account of the Kuwaiti ministry did not release any news about the suspension or the recommendation of him for trial.

READ  India's Coronavirus Enclosure: A 1,250-Mile Man's Agonizing Journey Home ... On Foot

You May Also Like

Libya: UN ambassador discusses election file and expulsion of mercenaries

Libya: UN ambassador discusses election file and expulsion of mercenaries

Найпівнічніший острів у світі: біля Гренландії науковці зробили випадкове відкриття - 24 Канал

North Island of the world: Near Greenland, scientists have made an accidental discovery

Siloviki visits Lindemann, leader of the Rammstein group in Russia - Media / Gordon

Siloviki visits Lindemann, leader of the Rammstein group in Russia – Media / Gordon

In Ukraine, they told Zhelensky about the final warning: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

In Ukraine, they told Zhelensky about the final warning: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

Lil Klein in court after the attack

Lil Klein in court after the attack

Canada suspends Afghanistan evacuation as deadline approaches

Canada suspends Afghanistan evacuation as deadline approaches

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *