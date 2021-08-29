Muezzin A video raises controversy in Kuwait .. and donations move

One of the worshipers took a video of it and posted it on social media





A musician in a Kuwaiti mosque recorded a video reciting a call to prayer in the rehab area, wearing shorts and white underwear, sparking controversy in the country.

The incident, which was videotaped by one of the worshipers and posted on communication sites, took place at the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in the Al-Rehab area of ​​Kuwait.

Kuwaiti media reported: After the incident, the Awqaf Ministry decided to suspend the mosque and recommend an investigation.

According to the Al-Hura website, the electronic newspaper Al-Majlis’ account posted the news of Muse’s suspension on Twitter.

The account said in a tweet linked to the video of the incident: “The Ministry of Al Qaeda has decided to close the museum of the Abdullah bin Jaber Mosque in Block 1, Al-Rehab District.” And recommended him for trial.

According to al-Hura, the official account of the Kuwaiti ministry did not release any news about the suspension or the recommendation of him for trial.