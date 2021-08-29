Libya: UN ambassador discusses election file and expulsion of mercenaries

Hassan Al-Verfally (Benghazi, Cairo)

Yesterday, UN Special Envoy to Libya John Kubis discussed the latest developments in the Libyan scene during his first meetings with Field Marshal Khalifa Hubbard, Commander-in-Chief of the National Army, with Libyan political and military parties. In the east of the country, to emphasize the commitment to the road map that will end with the holding of elections on December 24. And as the Libyan official confirmed to al-Ittihad, a ceasefire should be established in the country.

The official stressed that the UN mission fears the collapse of the political process due to divisions between the government and parliament due to the general budget law and the working strategy of the government due to the stagnation of the political process with the increasing frequency of hate speech and polarization.

UN The government, as well as the Supreme Court Council, which is seeking to hold elections at the end of the year, has blocked any attempt to resolve the sovereign status file.

The UN-backed mission in Libya has received messages from Libyan political and discriminatory parties warning of political and military polarization and the urgency of all parties to move urgently to fully comply with the road map without any delay or hindrance. .

UN Security Council calls for immediate end to hostilities Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Tabaiba to the House of Representatives.

Tabaiba confirmed in a speech yesterday that his government had expanded and formed on the basis of allocations and satisfaction, pointing out that disrupting the budget is a disruption of life, that no country can survive without a budget, and that elections will take place as we put forward a security and logistics plan to streamline it. .

In the relevant context, the 31 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue have called on the UN to work for Libya. Developments affecting the unity, stability and tranquility of the country, in accordance with paragraphs 6, 7, 9 and 4 of the Road Map and the Rules for the Work of the Dialogue Forum and their request on the basis of its periodic and emergency meeting.

In Tripoli, the Home Minister of the Unity Government, Brigadier General Khalid Massen, discussed with Kubis the results of his recent trip to Tunisia, the file to secure the elections and ways to find a suitable mechanism for his return. Movement of passengers by aircraft and land and other security files.

In another context, the United Nations embassy in Libya expressed the refusal of numerous witnesses to tackle Libya’s independent fact-finding mission, which made its first trip to Tripoli in the past few days, fearing for their safety. Moroccan Mohamed Ozar, head of the fact-finding mission, called on Libyan authorities to ensure the freedom of individuals to cooperate in this task.

The four-day visit, which ended last Thursday, provided the Libyan authorities with updated information about its work, before it submitted its report to the UN Human Rights Council next October, and was carried out earlier last July, following an investigative mission.