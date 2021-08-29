Home World Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, USA

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, USA

Aug 29, 2021 0 Comments
Image released, EPA

Comment on the photo,

New Orleans residents expect catastrophic storms

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ida is blowing at speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour in Louisiana and is likely to cause a “disaster” at sea level.

Tens of thousands of people fled the state fearing for their lives, but it was too late to escape on Sunday morning.

Governor John Bell Edwards said the hurricane would be the strongest in about 150 years.

The intensity of the hurricane increased the speed in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

