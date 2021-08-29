Horror movies produced by Jordan Peale increase box office revenue

Jordan Peale confirms his position as a horror leader: his new product Candy This is already a big blow to box office success.

Good news for horror fans. Jordan Peale was re-launched, producing his remake, Universal and MGM, directed by Nia Dacosta. Candy Dominates at the US box office this weekend. Released at the end of August, the number of Govt cases in the United States is increasing. Candy Nevertheless, he made an attractive $ 22.4 million return Deadline..

This is paradoxical, isn’t it?

According to a score higher than the initial estimate given 15 million marks VariousAnd already all the accounting lights are green, The film has a production budget of only $ 25 million and is yet to be released internationally. Another pride of the team is the fourth highest-scoring horror film in history released this year. The ultimate goal (27.4 million), Do not breathe-house of darkness (26.4 million) Halloween Rob Zombie (holiday weekend $ 26.3 million).

It praised the combination of remake intelligence and horror and social commentary, and met with positive reviews. Candy So, this is already a clear and obvious success, But the film still has a big role to play. Change your tests next weekend, especially strategic. It’s definitely American Labor Day, a three-day weekend that has traditionally been particularly beneficial to theaters. Also, the competition is not wrong.

Anyway, a little smile?

Candyman will definitely have to prove himself against the Marvel Jaguar Note Legend of Xiangqi and the 10 Rings (Also, like Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds movie actually copes at the end of its run). He’s a big enemy, but thanks to the positive reviews and suggestions for the opposite type of entertainment, Candyman can stand alone. When he gets there Candy Be one of the first big winners of the fall. Thanks for responding next week! On the other hand, for France, it is necessary to wait until September 29.