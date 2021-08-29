Home Sports Covit-19: The other three members of the Titan side (NFL)

Covit-19: The other three members of the Titan side (NFL)

Aug 29, 2021 0 Comments
Covit-19: The other three members of the Titan side (NFL)

Nashville-Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Wrapel will miss his last season game, a week after a positive test for Covid-19, with the other two coaches and one player following the protocol. NFL related to Covid 19.

The Titans announced Saturday that special teams coach Craig Ackerman, who missed a few procedures due to protocol, will return to Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Receivers coach Rob Moore and assistant attack line coach Jason Houtling will miss the game for the same reason.

Catcher Racie McMahon’s name was added to the team’s COVID-19 list on Saturday. Seven Titans players are currently sidelined for this reason and he is the 12th player or coach since Vrabel tested positive on the weekend due to the Covit-19 protocol.

Defensive lineman Anthony Rush’s name was removed from Friday’s list. A name may be placed on the list if the person has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with the victim.

READ  Bengals-Dolphins fight: Three eliminated, Miami players defend Brian Flores' involvement, learn more

You May Also Like

Brief MLP: Gregory Polanko's decision to shoot James Karinchak in Pittsburgh in AAA

Brief MLP: Gregory Polanko’s decision to shoot James Karinchak in Pittsburgh in AAA

The Yankees take the path to victory at 13

The Yankees take the path to victory at 13

Vaccination: Aaron Rodgers involved his teammates

Vaccination: Aaron Rodgers involved his teammates

LeBron James et Kevin Love aux Lakers ?

Kevin Love in Lockers, over a certain time ?!

Operation Tommy John: Nova Cindergart is making good progress

Nova Cindergarten herself can’t be seen leaving the Mets

NBA Shaq dégomme LBJ et les Lakers

Shock shoots an All-Star: “Never mention his name”

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *