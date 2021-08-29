Brief MLP: Gregory Polanko’s decision to shoot James Karinchak in Pittsburgh in AAA

James Karinchak was sent back to the AAA

He will regain his confidence and at the same time make room for Bobby Bradley.

The Indians have chosen James Charcoal for the Triple-A. Bobby Bradley was executed from IL. – Mandy Bell (MandyBell02) August 28, 2021

Joey Votto has never had so much fun

His red players are in good shape to take part in the playoffs.

Brett Phillips brings special energy to the rays

He is definitely one of the best people in the MLB.

“Actually, if you had known me at the age of 8, you could have said that it was a perfect human being, with a developed human body now,” he said. # Rays Phillips, with his endless energy and enthusiasm makes a mark https://t.co/Vk5oiQ7VjF – Mark Topkin (TBTimes_Rays) August 28, 2021

Options for Jays on September 1st

A guy like Nate Pearson could be called back at that point.

One year after Chadwick Bosman died

He gave a great performance as Jackie Robinson in the film 42.

End of Gregory Polanko in Pittsburgh

He will take place with the DFA and Cole Tucker Pirates.

The career of outfielder Gregory Polanko # Pirates Done. He was replaced by DFA’d and Cole Tucker. Thank you GM Ben Serington for representing the Pirates class. – Bob Nightengale (BNightengale) August 28, 2021

The Tigers are playing the best baseball in 2021

AJ Hinch does a great job with his band.

Here’s how the Detroit Tigers emerged from a bad April ash “AJ will never let us down. He believed, he believed, he made sure we did the job.”https://t.co/W6X4ZaYidt – Cody Stavenhagen (@ CodyStevenhagen) August 27, 2021

The Mets record is not brilliant

Teams like the Tigers, Angels, Indians and Jays have better records than the New Yorkers.