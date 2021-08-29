Barbara Eden, the star of “I Dream of Genie”, speaks openly about being in shape at the age of 90: “I am a meat eater”

According to Barbara Eaton, the secret to looking young at 90 is surprisingly simple.

The “I Dream of Genie” star recently told Closer Weekly that health and fitness have always been a priority in her life.

“I am very careful [my] Diet, ”said the actress, adding that daily exercise is part of her lifestyle.

“I’m a meat eater … I like steak,” she explained. “We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] Vegetables. “

The Star Barbara Eden From “Dreaming of Genie” College with co-star Larry Hakman: “We have the same status”

Regarding her exercise routine, she told Eden Store that she is a walking and spinning fan. As for her beauty style, she needs a cream from SD Lottery that she can’t do without.

“They have [serum] Drops [called] Tax repair, ”Eden said. “I use it in the morning and evening. I also use sunscreen. I never go out without sunscreen … I [also] Don’t wear makeup if I don’t work. “

But one thing Eden refuses to give up regardless of her age is her sweet tooth. Some of her favorite treats include compotes and marshmallow circus peanuts.

“They’ve been a catch since my childhood,” he said.

“I dream of Johnny” Star Barbara Eden recalls her older son Matthew Ansara: ‘A handsome young man’

Earlier this month, Eden spoke to Fox News about the 60-year-old sitcom on his iconic role as a 2,000-year-old genius. At the time, he described how the dress that held the belly caused a stir.

“When we did Pilot and the first 13 episodes, they said nothing about it,” he explained. “But when we got back, they suddenly decided to put a liner on the pants. Someone was always settled, constantly making sure we follow best practices. There can be no bottle in the truck’s room. The smoke can’t be there. It’s a little ridiculous, but it’s fun. .But anyway, it worked! “

Eden previously described how The Hollywood Reporter’s columnist Mike Connolly was impressed by her navel-gazing fame on the show.

“Because I did a lot of movies before I did ‘I Dream of Genie’ in studios like MGM, Columbia and Universal, it didn’t help me much to become a star,” the actress explained to the Hollywood Reporter. . In July.

“Fox would lend me to these studios for movies,” he continued. “When Mike came in and started teasing about my belly it spread like wildfire and we spread it all over the world. We enjoyed it so much, I teased him again, but I didn’t know it would be anything … Mike was a wild man.”

Sitcom, also starring Larry Hakman, tells the comedy story of an American astronaut who stumbles into a bottle with a female genie. The series aired from 1965 to 1970.

Eden announced to the media on television that he had “lost nothing” at this time. Instead, she is eager to see the future of Hollywood and the new opportunities it now offers to its stars.

“I didn’t miss a thing,” she insisted. “I’m so happy to have lived in this era. I’m glad to be introduced then, but things have changed. What a wonderful time now, with more actors than ever before working at all companies like Netflix and Amazon, on all the movies and TV shows they produce.”

When asked what else she wants to achieve, Eden replied: “Go ahead. “

“I like to work,” he says. “Nan will definitely do. That’s what I do. That’s all. That’s my life.”