A satanic ritual was broadcast for a few seconds during television news

Broadcast of TV news from TV Australian ABC TV Friday, August 20 did not go as planned. At the end of the report on the police dogs, the audience caught the seconds of a satanic ceremony, he said Inside In the marked article Southwest. Broadcast for only two seconds.

In the films, one of the masked protagonists pronounces “Hi Satan” (“Hello Satan” in French). A large Catholic cross is also visible on the right side of the screen.

Satanic slip of the ABC. What was going on here? abcnews pic.twitter.com/D1dWfjOYhM – Media Watch (BCABCmediawatch) August 19, 2021

The Australian Satanic Group?

The film later disappeared and presenter Yvonne Young returned to the screen. Without commenting on the pictures of the satanic ritual, she started the next topic as if nothing had happened. The channel provided no explanation for this appearance.

According to the site InsideSatanic group, Satan’s Nusa temple may be the origin of this spread. Based in the eastern state of Queensland, he wants to allow religious education in schools

Australia. Members try to encourage them to move in their direction.