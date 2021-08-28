Home Sports Vaccination: Aaron Rodgers involved his teammates

Vaccination: Aaron Rodgers involved his teammates

Aug 28, 2021 0 Comments
Vaccination: Aaron Rodgers involved his teammates

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not stand for the end of some team that does not get a shot.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that even if Rodgers was fully vaccinated, he would not ask his people much.

Also read: Covit-19 comes to Gold

Also read: Covit-19 spreads among the Titans

“I was immune,” Rodgers said. There has been a lot of conversation around this throughout the league. There are many who have published statements and many who have not. There are people on the team who are not vaccinated, it is their personal decision. In which I will not judge them. ”

Rogers said he did a lot of research before getting his vaccine and that he did not do it in an attempt to influence half of his teammates to follow him.

“I want to learn everything I can about what I do,” Rodgers said. There has been a lot of research done on this and it will be interesting to see how things work out in the future.

Covid-19’s cases are on the rise within the NFL, especially among the Tennessee Titans. The team saw many of their players and coaches on the sidelines due to the positive tests.

The NFL currently tests its players every 14 days, but according to information revealed by the ESPN network, it has sent a request to the players’ association to do so every seven days. Non-vaccinated athletes should be vaccinated daily.

READ  A player fools himself by leaving a joke on Govt

You May Also Like

LeBron James et Kevin Love aux Lakers ?

Kevin Love in Lockers, over a certain time ?!

Operation Tommy John: Nova Cindergart is making good progress

Nova Cindergarten herself can’t be seen leaving the Mets

NBA Shaq dégomme LBJ et les Lakers

Shock shoots an All-Star: “Never mention his name”

Kovit-19: Isaiah McKenzie is fitted by the NFL

Kovit-19: Isaiah McKenzie is fitted by the NFL

White socks could be affected in the playoffs

White socks could be affected in the playoffs

NBA Dame pense être le meilleur rappeur NBA

Lillard lets go to the area where he is the best of all time, Angry Shock?

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *