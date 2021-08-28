The Yankees take the path to victory at 13

The Bronx bombers struck again yesterday in a game where star opener Jared Cole shone.

By defeating the Oakland Athletics 8-2, New York recorded its thirteenth consecutive victory, while the American maintained its second-best position. Their record is now 76 wins against 52 defeats.

Giancarlo Stanton (24th), Aaron Judge (28th), Luke Voight (8th) and Kyle Higashioka (9th) hit the long ball for the spectators against A ‘opener Sean Manea and relief Perch Smith.

Despite this gain, Baltimore did not take a stand against the Yankees rays as it took the Oriole level to 6-3 on Friday.

Both teams are riding at high speeds and are engaged in a struggle to take first place in the AHL East. For their part, the Rays are on a winning streak of five games and 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Yankees opener Jared Cole returned to his peak and Matt struck out A’s hitters during his six innings. He smashed nine wins without giving up a run when he hit nine.

Jared Cole finished the night with 9 Ks in six innings. “Cole has certainly laid the groundwork for the Go Young controversy with about five weeks (and probably six starts) remaining this season.” Cow @lindseyadler https://t.co/Y24G8nLQnV – Athlete (Athlete) August 28, 2021

The goal has reached the 200 strikeout plateau this season. When asked by a journalist after the match, he asked if he had set himself up for this trademark training camp, to which he replied: This is not a goal to achieve, it is my job!

If he maintains the pace by the end of the season, the goalie will be in the debate over awarding the Sai Young trophy to the best pitcher.

Aaron Judge (4) and Kyle Higashioka (2) made 6 of the eight runs scored by the Yankees yesterday.

According to them, the athletes suffered their sixth defeat in a row, and the game expanded after the Western American game, which saw the Astros break. The Auckland Sixers are in first place and the team is in third place in the best runner-up competition after the Yankees and Red Sox.