Mexico says it will not be able to help immigrants to the United States forever, but must tackle the root of the problem in Central America

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador said on Thursday that his country was committed to fighting immigration to the United States, but that “this will not always be possible.”

Speaking at a press conference, Lopez Obrador said the focus should be on the fundamental issues that are displacing people in Central America.

The lawsuit was probably funded by the president’s questioning the re-establishment of US policy of “staying in Mexico”.

“We have a responsibility to help the US government deal with the issue of immigration, and we will continue to do so,” said Lopez Obrador.

“We tried to keep immigrants in shelters, especially children, to protect women,” Lopez Obrador said. “But this cannot continue forever. We must go to the bottom of it, that is, invest in the development of poor countries.”

Mexico, which is not legally bound to adopt the US ‘stay in Mexico’ policy, has authorized the removal of non-Mexicans under the administration of Donald Trump, but it is unclear how long the government will allow the removal.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to overturn a court ruling under which it ordered President Biden’s administration to restore Trump’s policy of forcing people to wait for trials on asylum in Mexico.

It is not known how many people will be affected by the Supreme Court ruling and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, management must make a “goodwill effort” to restart the project.

