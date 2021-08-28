Home Top News Kabul attack: America in mourning

Kabul attack: America in mourning

Aug 28, 2021 0 Comments
Kabul attack: America in mourning

Posted

Update

Video Length: 2 min.

France2
Wrote the article

A. Wahramian, d. Donsal, G. Kamba – France 2

France televisions

The United States was overwhelmed with surprise and anger after the various attacks on Kabul (Afghanistan). At least thirteen U.S. soldiers lost their lives in the worst attack on the U.S. military in Afghanistan in ten years.

“This is a very difficult day”It was handed over to US President Joe Biden after 13 American soldiers were killed following attacks on Thursday, August 26, in Afghanistan. “The members of our armed forces who gave their lives are heroes. You can understand the feeling of a black hole in the middle of your chest.Joe Biden said with a serious face and a tight voice because he lost a son to an illness when he returned from a mission in the Middle East.

On Friday, August 27, the flags above the Capitol and the White House were half-closed, and a minute of silence was observed when the New York Stock Exchange opened. US President addresses terrorists: “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and we will make you pay.” On the country’s television screens, Americans are seen paying anonymous tributes in front of a camp of mobilized soldiers. At the White House, a minute of silence was observed to end the worst day of President Joe Biden’s term.

READ  Australia: He comes with a kangaroo impressive physique!

You May Also Like

LA FIFPro a organisé une évacuation d

The Afghan athletes were expelled from Kabul to Australia by FIFPro

In the face of global warming, the roofs of future homes in this city should be clear

In the face of global warming, the roofs of future homes in this city should be clear

City of London recovers heat generated on underground trains to heat its population

City of London recovers heat generated on underground trains to heat its population

Maison australienne feux Simon Anderson

In Australia, an architect designed a house to withstand wildfires

Govt positive but refuses to isolate themselves, Australian police have set up a real hunt - video

Govt positive but refuses to isolate themselves, Australian police have set up a real hunt – video

Le règlement européen sur la protection des données (RGPD), en vigueur depuis 2018, a pour objectif de redonner aux utilisateurs la main sur la collecte de leurs données.

Data protection: London wants its own law after Brexit

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *