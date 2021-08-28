Kabul attack: America in mourning

France2

The United States was overwhelmed with surprise and anger after the various attacks on Kabul (Afghanistan). At least thirteen U.S. soldiers lost their lives in the worst attack on the U.S. military in Afghanistan in ten years.

“This is a very difficult day”It was handed over to US President Joe Biden after 13 American soldiers were killed following attacks on Thursday, August 26, in Afghanistan. “The members of our armed forces who gave their lives are heroes. You can understand the feeling of a black hole in the middle of your chest.Joe Biden said with a serious face and a tight voice because he lost a son to an illness when he returned from a mission in the Middle East.

On Friday, August 27, the flags above the Capitol and the White House were half-closed, and a minute of silence was observed when the New York Stock Exchange opened. US President addresses terrorists: “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and we will make you pay.” On the country’s television screens, Americans are seen paying anonymous tributes in front of a camp of mobilized soldiers. At the White House, a minute of silence was observed to end the worst day of President Joe Biden’s term.