This Indian city Has Worlds Most CCTV Cameras Installed In Public Places | India sidelined New York, London, China, Singapore: The camera can not run away.! Do you know where?

The Indian city that has overtaken 150 major world cities

According to a recent Forbes list, most cities in the world have the highest number of CCTV cameras used. Delhi, the national capital of India, tops the list of 150 major cities in the world. In fact it has made all the leading countries look back at the capital of India.

Is this the only city with more cameras per square mile?

According to this latest survey, Delhi has been selected as the most secure surveillance city with more cameras per square mile and is in the first place. Based on the analysis of 150 cities in the world, it is said that Delhi has installed more CCTV cameras in public places. According to Forbes data, a total of 1,826.6 cameras are currently installed per square mile in Delhi.

The train which was 2 hours late .. hit the jackpot for 2035 passengers.! Do you know the compensation given by IRCTC?

Which place is in Chennai city in Tamil Nadu?

Apart from Delhi in India, the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu was also included in the list during the survey. Accordingly, Chennai ranks 3rd in the list of cities with the highest number of CCTV cameras, with about 609.9 cameras per square mile in Chennai alone. Similarly, Mumbai ranks 18th with about 157.4 cameras per square mile, according to a Forbes report.

Delhi has overtaken China’s most important cities

It is noteworthy that the city of Delhi in India has surpassed many of the most important cities in China such as Shenzhen, Wuxi, Qingdao, Shanghai. The city of Shenzhen has about 520.1 CCTV cameras per square mile, according to a Forbes survey. Similarly, the city of Wuxi in China has about 472.7 CCTV cameras per square mile. Qingdao, China has 415.8 cameras per square mile and Shanghai has 408.5 cameras per square mile.

Exploding Samsung smartphone: Emergency landing plane.!

Did India beat London, Singapore and New York?

Under the above category, Delhi has overtaken London, Singapore, New York and Moscow as the world’s most famous major cities and tourist destinations. The city of London is equipped with about 1,138.5 cameras per square mile, according to the report. The survey found that 387.6 cameras per square mile were attached to the city of Singapore, which is considered the most important tourist destination.

How many cameras are there per square mile in New York City?

Similarly, the city of Delhi in India has beaten New York City, an important city in the United States. According to the survey, the survey shows that there are about 193.7 cameras per square mile in New York City. Similarly, Delvi has beaten the city of Moscow. According to the survey, Moscow is equipped with about 210 cameras per square mile.

Warning to global Android users .. These 8 apps may exploit your money .. Delete immediately.

What did Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal say about this?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am proud to say that Delhi has overtaken major cities like Shanghai, New York and London by having more CCTV cameras per square mile.” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the officers who worked on the installation of the camera.