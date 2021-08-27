The mask has good technology like air purifier that connects to the smartphone

Friday, August 27, 2021 09:05 AM (GMT + 7)

The LG Puricare mask has the ability to filter out harmful particles, while ultrafine prevents dust, viruses, bacteria and allergies.

Compared to the old version LG has introduced the new generation upgraded Puricare air filter masks: improved air filtration capability, lighter design, extra voice features, longer time to use battery.

The new LG Puricare weighs just 94 grams.

The manufacturer explains that the LG Puriker mask has the ability to lock harmful particles with a filter, preventing ultrafine dust, viruses, bacteria and allergies. In particular, the two HEPA H13 filters integrated in the new mask (similar to high-level air purifiers) are capable of killing 99.7% of viruses and 99.0% of bacteria and removing pollen. 99.1% Allergy 99%

In addition, to ensure product hygiene after each use, LG integrates UVNano sterilization technology into the mask box and removes 99.99% of harmful germs with UV LEDs in 30 minutes.

Integrates Bluetooth 5.0 to connect the new generation LG Puricare Skills.

This product features a medical grade silicone face mask with a closed design that reduces leakage from the nose and cheeks, similar to the material used to make oxygen masks in hospitals., LG said. The company will automatically adjust the fan speed of the mask with dual fan dual fan technology with micro motor and air sensor with ARN technology.

In particular, the new generation LG Puricare Air Filter Mask features a built-in mic and speaker that automatically recognizes sound when speaking – voice-on technology. As a result, the sound is easier to hear and clear. This improvement helps to address most of the concerns of users when using traditional masks in general, which often restricts communication.

The new LG Puricare Air Filter Mask features a built-in rechargeable battery that has been increased to 1,000 mAh, allowing the device to work for up to 10 hours after being charged for 2 hours. Users can track product status notifications with the LG ThinQ processor (Android / iOS).

Source: http://danviet.vn/khau-trang-co-cong-nghe-xin-nhu-may-loc-khong-khi-ket-noi-voi-smartphone-502021278965507.htm