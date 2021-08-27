Test without installing Windows 11, it is possible (a little)

Windows 11 expires in 2021. As previous versions follow each other, one endeavor allows you to explore Microsoft’s new operating system directly in a web browser.

Windows 11 is expected to be released by the end of 2021, after Microsoft’s current operating system, Windows 10, starting in 2015. Since this summer, the US company has been offering earlier versions of the OS that can be downloaded and installed. However, the forecast: a preview is not ready for consumers, so it may cause some concern.

Admittedly, these ready-made versions, which come out little by little while waiting for the final release of Windows 11, have become more and more stable over time. But for those who are not very comfortable with computer tool, it would not be good advice to recommend such an adventure, especially on their daily computer (not to mention the risk of downloading Windows 11 from an unsuitable site).

Test Windows 11 online

In this context, try this 11 wins in reaction, That triggers Frontroid In the August 26 edition, there seems to be good compromise: this site allows you to simulate the functionality of Windows 11 directly in your web browser. Admittedly, the program is indeed defined and may not fully reflect the actual functionality of the OS.It gets better as it goes (The source code is available for advice on GitHub, but also for suggestions), but it at least allows you to explore its interface.

Many screens and panels can be launched on the screen, such as Notification Center, Search Box, File Explorer (currently empty), Application Store and Active Edge Web Browser. You can also start a terminal such as Notepad, Calculator, Whiteboard or VS Code.

For those with moderate and low computer skills, this project is a great way to scratch the surface of Windows 11 and realize how it behaves and how the various components are organized. For those with more ability, this is not enough. But in this case, a public who manages to install the OS well in beta knows it, so, how to use it, uninstall and clean the system, without risk. In short, each viewer has its own solution.

