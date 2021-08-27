Lil Klein in court after the attack

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting rapper Lil ‘Klein for assault. The rapper is due to appear in court in Amsterdam on September 8, along with two men aged 49 and 51 from Baxter. The case will not be resolved at that time.

The 26-year-old artist, as he is actually called, is said to have been assaulted by Zoric Scolden, a member of the Olivia Club at Rembrandt Plane in Amsterdam, from 6 to 7 December 2019. It later became clear that two more suspects were involved. The 28-year-old victim lodged a complaint at the police station.

The three suspects were summoned to a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 8. It will be a public hearing, which will inform the court of the status of the investigation, and a decision will be made on any claims from the defendant, the state attorney’s service said Friday. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly.

Lille ‘Klein was arrested in Spain in May this year for allegedly assaulting his fianc மனைவிe, Jamie Wes. The rapper spent two nights in the Spanish cell and was brought to the Spanish court. After a while, the case was dismissed unconditionally due to lack of evidence.