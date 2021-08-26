YouTube music for root OS is finally available, but not for all watches

For the latest version of the YouTube Music Processor operating system for the root OS. However, for now, only Samsung’s new Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are entitled to this.

For many subscribers YouTube Music, Lack of a dedicated application for attached clocks running under Wear OS Might be disappointing. Finally, Mountain View has decided to offer its application Streaming Musical Service, But this will only be assigned to a newer version of the operating system, Wear OS 3.

Clearly, at the time of writing, the new Samsung watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic It can be exploited. The watches will go on sale from August 27th.

Limited experience

The application in question allows YouTube Music subscribers to download their music directly to their watches. For example, leaving your smartphone at home and going for a sweep with your watch and helmet is enough.

Right now we have one of the latest Samsung watches in the editorial review, and this app is actually available in the Play Store.

According to the site 9to5 Google However, downloads can only be triggered when the watch is charging.

New YouTube Music Application for Wear OS 3. // // Source: Frandroid

Another small disappointment is that a playlist cannot see its content before starting the download. Tester 9to5 Google Couldn’t even find a way to stream music from the app. You can only listen to topics that we have previously downloaded.

The fact that this app is available for such a small number of devices may indicate that it will be the first version to be refined over time.