The Xiaomi 12 has a 200MP camera for the base model, 50MP for the Pro and Ultra.

When it comes to smartphones and cameras, we often see over and over again that stopping not only reduces the number of megapixels, but also often leads in the wrong direction. This explains why it makes sense to listen to the rumor coming from China shared by the well-known league Digital chat station Weibo, talks about this One Xiaomi12 (And not “Mi 12”, since the prefix He will retire Starting Lentil mixture4) With 200 MB main camera, When Two best models – viz Xiaomi 12 Pro e 12 Ultra – A fitted 50 MP.

This discrimination makes sense because Siomi already has a plan with the current pioneer family: Xiaomi Mi11 There is actually a 108MP camera everywhere We have 11 December e Mi 11 Ultra Instead they accept a 50 MB one. The reasons for this choice are that the periscope zoom should be missing in the base model (instead there will be older siblings), so this absence can be compensated for by an improved crop of images.