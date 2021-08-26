Press internship in London, web and print media

From London, LePetitJournal.com is strengthening its editorial staff for three to six months. Opportunity to join the team now and throughout the year.

You like to write, you have real skill in dealing with words, your spelling is more than perfect. You are in journalism school or higher education, where you develop your public culture, your view of the world and your critical sense.

You have a good analytical mind, capable of verifying your evidence and removing the truth from lies.

You want to take part in a true entrepreneurial adventure where the words ethics, team, interest, commitment, autonomy, exchanges, initiatives echo happily in your head. It’s time to join us!

Registration function

With more than twice as many readers this year (we will be approaching two million page views in 2021), we are constantly looking for reinforcements who want to become more proficient in journalism techniques, but their knowledge should also bring us and their enthusiasm.

The daily goal is to report current affairs and continue to serve French speakers in the best possible way in London and the UK. We are lucky in a vast field of sports and intelligence, the British capital is a constantly moving city.

Your works in our London newspaper

Like everyone else on the team, under the supervision of two journalists, you will be responsible for selecting good ideas for topics based on information or interviews, writing summaries and / or articles, and putting lessons online through a dedicated platform (trained).

Depending on your investment and the quality of your pen, you may also want to collaborate on our new print magazine. This full-time job can be done from London or France.

If you have a high profile Audiovisual , Though Business development , You too are welcome. Check out our announcements.

Please send your resume [email protected]

Telecommunications: Temporarily due to COVID-19