BrushTail Pettong reintroduced in South Australia

Aug 26, 2021 0 Comments
After more than a century, Bettong was reintroduced in South Australia with a brush tail called a small marsupial. This is an important first step in being part of a larger project aimed at reintroducing local species.

After more than a hundred years of extinction domestically, Brush Tail Pettons is back in South Australia. About 40 people have been re-introduced on the York Peninsula, according to the Australian Public Broadcaster website ABC.

There was a time when more than 60% of Australia’s mainland was occupied by brush tails. But with the introduction of predators such as foxes and cats, their populations have been wiped out. There were more than 225,000 pots [il y a quinze ans] Nationwide, they are now estimated to be between 10,000 and 20,000 in the wild in Australia. Dr. Liberty Olds, South Australia’s head of conservation, a charity that specializes in species conservation, explains easily:

Their size makes them the perfect food for these predators, but they also suffer from habitat loss.. ”

Meeting in known land

Last week there were 28 women and 12 men

[…]

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

