Astronomers have identified a new type of planet that could be the cradle of life. They can check it out soon!

We have not yet discovered life outside of Earth We are actively looking for. We usually see planets like us.

Earth is the only world we support life on. That is why astronomers are looking for extraterrestrials like us. The size, composition, and atmosphere of the Earth, but also the temperature and space in the solar system, have made our planet a friendly planet for life.

Hyson Worlds: Is It the Cradle of Life? Scientists believe so

The latest research, published in The Astrophysical Journal, refers to the portal Gizmodo.com, Talks about New type of planets. This is especially true of the type of planets “sea worlds”.That is, the Haitian worlds that may be the cradle of life on Earth.

Although we see this type of planet in vain in our solar system, we still are We find them in abundance in the galaxy. In principle, these two planets are the “children” of Earth and Neptune if they have offspring.

There are Hyson planets Large and very hot, they have an atmosphere filled with hydrogen and covered a vast ocean across the planet. New research argues that this type of planet may not be habitable, but could be The cradle of microbial life, Or home to slightly more complex forms of life.

“These objects are smaller than ice giants, but much larger than super-Earth-like rocky interiors,” the study says. “Past studies of mini-Neptune interiors have found that in some cases the pressure and temperature under a hydrogen-rich atmosphere are too high to allow habitat.” In their gut. “

Nikku Madhusuduna, one of the authors of the study, described a collection of biological signatures that help astronomers find these types of planets.

New type of planets

So scientists recommend Create a new class of habitable planetsIt is 2.6 times larger than Earth and has an atmospheric temperature of about 200 degrees Celsius.

Scientists also say that the depth of the oceans where life may exist in the ocean world depends on specific surface conditions, but believe it In some cases, life may be deeper than Earth’s ocean floor. This life, if it existed, could be microbial in nature, Madhusudhanan said, adding that it was an “open question” whether a more complex life could develop in this exotic environment. Excessive UV radiation or “lack of nutrients needed to shape or maintain life” are potential barriers to habitat.

Marine worlds are the most common in the Milky WayThat is, habitable aliens may be larger than initially thought. The scientists who came up with this study are talking about the biological elements that astronomers need to look for when observing the planets. For example, these are trace elements of oxygen, ozone, methane, nitrous oxide, but abnormal gases such as methyl chloride and dimethyl sulfide, which do not represent life.

Scientists were able to identify them 11 potential planets meet their definition and may be the potential cradle of life. The most promising of these is K2-18b. The most fascinating thing about their work is that their theory will soon be verified. Scientists plan to observe the planet from space today James Webb Telescope, Said Nadusudhan. If the spectroscopic scans of the Heisen worlds provide zero traces of the proposed biological signatures, it is probably an indication that these exoplanets are dead, inconvenient worlds. However, if these biological signatures appeared in our observations, it would be a completely different story.

You may be interested