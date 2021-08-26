A new Radisson RED Lifestyle Hotel in the center of London

Radisson RED went near the heart of London. After opening the first hotel in Heathrow last year – and Before landing Gatwick later in the year -, the lifestyle brand of the Radisson Group is set In trendy Greenwich, The southeast of the English capital.

Radisson RED London is located primarily on the Greenwich O2 Hotel Near the O2 arena, The famous London concert hall. Designed and lively, the Hotel Lobby fits in with this entertaining atmosphere, with a restaurant offering a lounge bar that specializes in pizza and burgers or cocktails throughout the day. For urgent travelers, the hotel offers sandwiches, salads and drinks at street level. Everything will end at the end of the fall A roof bar, Nine, completely covered in glass, providing a breathtaking view of Greenwich, Canary Wharf and O2.

With a combination of coffee tables and large tables, and a pool table, the hotel allows business travelers to relax and work in peace. A professional life is also easier Being in the bedrooms of large offices and numerous charging stations.

Overall, the Radisson RED London counts as Greenwich O2 70 bedrooms Decorated with art photos and large beds and showers. ” We are pleased to grow our bold, fun and select Radisson Red brand in London and strengthen our position as a leading international hotel group in the region.Said Tom Flanagan Gardinen, senior vice president of the Radisson Hotel Group’s Northern and Western Europe region.