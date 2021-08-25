Willis Towers Watson has appointed a new CEO

The American brokerage firm is arranging to hand over its head, a month after the failure to merge with Aeon.

What a future Willis Towers Watson After its failure with Eon ? The U.S. brokerage firm should cover its strategy on September 9, its investor day. And she embodies a new face. His CEO Current John Haley, The craftsman who has formed the team he has led for 20 years is, in fact, on the edge To retire. […] […]