This graphene is simply … perfect!

In life, nothing is perfect. Or it could be the image of graphene that researchers have just received. Without “islands” or folds or cracks, this will pave the way for new applications.

[EN VIDÉO] This graphene bulb is the thinnest in the world! 100 years ago, the fiber of the first bulb was already made of carbon. Long ago, scientists used the same material to make the graphene bulb, which was the thinnest in the world. Here is a video explanation of how it works.

The Graphene. Researchers from Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist, South Korea) They announced that they have successfully developed an incredibly pure single crystal graphene over a large area. Perfect graphene!

The team produced images of monocrystalline graphene that do not already have these small “islands” made of second-layer materials. Cu (111) was in the sheets using methane (CH) 4 ) And at a temperature of about 1,320 Kelvin (K) – slightly below 1,050 C. But these graphene pictures still contain folds and cracks. They formed when the material was brought back Ambient temperature And reduced its effectiveness.

At this point, the researchers were able to eliminate these shortcomings. The folds in question in the experiments formed at least 1.020 K. Physicists Cu-Ni (111) sheets and tried to grow graphene chemically at different temperatures around this threshold. They found that it worked properly between 1,000 and 1,030 K. The graphene thus produced showed remarkable efficacy. Proof of completeness!

A forward for science and applications

Researchers also emphasize the simplicity of their method. Each Cu-Ni (111) sheet can produce two at once Images of graphene – One on each page – It can be deleted in a minute. Cu-Ni (111) paper, for its part, can be used multiple times. After five cycles of growth, it loses only 0.0001 g.

Using the transmission electron microscope, researchers were even able to identify the causes of folds in graphene images. The lack of adherence in the regions began “Walking Margin” Between the Cu-Ni (111) plates of monocrystalline. From “Step margins” It appears to be accurate at a temperature of about 1,030 K.

The production of such perfect graphene images makes it possible to easily imagine high-performance integrated devices in any direction.The whole thing. These monocrystalline graphene films have to prove that they are important not only for new advances in basic science but also for new applications in electronics, photonics, mechanics, heat and other fields.