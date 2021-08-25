Looking for an audiovisual journalist trainer in London

The Great News team has been strengthening its editorial staff for three to six months of work. Vacancies must be filled now and throughout the year.

As part of the development of our press team – the web, print and audiovisual – we are looking for two practitioners in audiovisual journalism to create photo and video content that will feed all of our media and social networks.

Under the supervision of the media, your aim is to create quality video content in short and table formats from the domain records we direct. This includes reporting, recording, editing and dressing. We will use your presence in London to enrich our photo database. And if the photographer has an eye it is an added benefit!

Profiles searched in London

You are a passionate person above all else and you want to take part in a true entrepreneurial adventure where ethics, teamwork, interest, commitment, autonomy, exchanges, initiatives, openness and toughness will happily echo in your head.

You are in journalism, photography, audiovisual and digital or graphic art school. You are mastering many tools like Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro … and have a certain appetite for social networking.

You have a good sense of communication, great personal skills and great adaptation. We are compliant!

