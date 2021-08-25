Home Top News Looking for an audiovisual journalist trainer in London

Looking for an audiovisual journalist trainer in London

Aug 25, 2021 0 Comments
Video - yulissa-tagle-gDqxISWQyAM-unsplash
By Laurent Collin | Posted on 08/25/2021 at 9:50 am Updated on 08/25/2021 at 10:10 am

The Great News team has been strengthening its editorial staff for three to six months of work. Vacancies must be filled now and throughout the year.

As part of the development of our press team – the web, print and audiovisual – we are looking for two practitioners in audiovisual journalism to create photo and video content that will feed all of our media and social networks.

Under the supervision of the media, your aim is to create quality video content in short and table formats from the domain records we direct. This includes reporting, recording, editing and dressing. We will use your presence in London to enrich our photo database. And if the photographer has an eye it is an added benefit!

Profiles searched in London

You are a passionate person above all else and you want to take part in a true entrepreneurial adventure where ethics, teamwork, interest, commitment, autonomy, exchanges, initiatives, openness and toughness will happily echo in your head.

You are in journalism, photography, audiovisual and digital or graphic art school. You are mastering many tools like Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro … and have a certain appetite for social networking.

You have a good sense of communication, great personal skills and great adaptation. We are compliant!

If you have a high profile Web magazine and print media, Though Business development, You too are welcome. See our announcements.

READ  Opponents of racial justice and armed militant groups confront each other

Do not wait to send us your application [email protected]

You May Also Like

Here is the largest coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef

Here is the largest coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef

 How does an EV charging membership work?

Relief for Afghanistan Paralympic athletes expelled to Australia

Relief for Afghanistan Paralympic athletes expelled to Australia

Une affiche du film

The first James Bond premiere in London with Daniel Craig

America's tallest man has died

America’s tallest man has died

Oceania / Australia - Church: "Afghans' Concern and Reception"

Oceania / Australia – Church: “Afghans’ Concern and Reception”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *