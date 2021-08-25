Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

UN Special Rapporteur not allowed to visit Iran’s Evin prison in Tehran In the published pictures, many guards mistreat or beat prisoners.

A picture of the interior of Evin Prison in Tehran shows a prisoner being dragged through a prison cell. Twitter / lineAlinejadMasih

Beautifully, the hackers also released a video of the moment with their logo and inscriptions.Cyber ​​attack“And”Evin, the stain of shameOn the surveillance screens of the monitoring center, it will be displayed under the stunning view of those present.