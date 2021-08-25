Home World Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

Aug 25, 2021 0 Comments
Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

UN Special Rapporteur not allowed to visit Iran’s Evin prison in Tehran In the published pictures, many guards mistreat or beat prisoners.



1 pictures





A picture of the interior of Evin Prison in Tehran shows a prisoner being dragged through a prison cell. Twitter / lineAlinejadMasih

Beautifully, the hackers also released a video of the moment with their logo and inscriptions.Cyber ​​attack“And”Evin, the stain of shameOn the surveillance screens of the monitoring center, it will be displayed under the stunning view of those present.

In the aftermath of the incident, Iranian officials wanted to talk about “ambiguous circumstances” in an official statement.

Newsletter information

Get important news every morning.

OK
Do not show again

READ  Influencers in Afghanistan fear for their lives and they have suddenly calmed down

You May Also Like

MONTENEGRINS lied since Friday morning and had no intention of getting them! The previous record of the competition in Bluesin is very good (video)

MONTENEGRINS lied since Friday morning and had no intention of getting them! The previous record of the competition in Bluesin is very good (video)

In Ukraine, they named two key brakes for the country's development: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

In Ukraine, they named two key brakes for the country’s development: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

WHO Director: Third levels should be delayed

WHO Director: Third levels should be delayed

Kiev hosts Crimean forum summit, Prime Minister Hagar represents Slovakia - World - News

Kiev hosts Crimean forum summit, Prime Minister Hagar represents Slovakia – World – News

Tennessee floods kill 22 | The world

Tennessee floods kill 22 | The world

Arabist: The Taliban call it Sharia, but it's about power

Arabist: The Taliban call it Sharia, but it’s about power

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *