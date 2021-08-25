Boeing-affiliated workers report ‘pressure’ on safety

This is something we have not discussed. Still. Employees affiliated with the US company Boeing have said security issues are being pressured by the aircraft manufacturer, which has become a major issue after several fatal accidents, the US aviation regulator said in a letter.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. aviation regulator, acknowledged in a letter to the AFP that “Boeing ‘corporate culture” appears to prevent security-related members from “communicating freely with the FAA.”

The people in question are part of the ODA division, which refers to the regulator, a process adopted under pressure from the aeronautical lobby in 2005, which allows Boeing to select engineers to inspect its aircraft.

Repeated accidents and problems

However, the aircraft manufacturer was at the center of the storm for a few years in the safety of its aircraft, especially its 787, its 777X or more seriously, aggravating the problems with two fatal crashes on the MAX. .

In addition to the pressure issues raised in the August 19 letter, the aircraft manufacturer, which addressed Boeing, also had “great influence” in recruiting members of the division, which offered more opportunities for interference “than freedom,” the FAA said.

When asked by AFP, Boeing’s spokesman said the group “took these issues very seriously.”

“We continue to emphasize to our team the fact that power representation is a privilege and we must work every day to hand over this responsibility,” he added.

An independent inquiry will be opened

In a survey conducted between May and July, 35% of FAA interviewees expressed concern. Sources said that 32 people were involved in the survey.

Concerns are related to security, but conflicts of interest or transparency are related to the regulator. The FAA therefore states that it will launch a broad independent investigation.

The U.S. regulator’s letter included evidence from questionable pressures.

“I sometimes have a basic feeling that I have to exaggerate my decisions. I tend to over-document my cases to prepare myself for it and prevent it from becoming a problem,” one person quoted anonymously in the letter, for example.

